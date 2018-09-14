South Africa: Uber Removes Driver From APP After Elderly Man Attacked

Uber has removed one of its drivers from its app following an attack on a 71-year-old man at OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday.

"This violent and aggressive behaviour is completely unacceptable and upon learning of this, we immediately removed the driver's access to the app," Uber spokesperson Samantha Allenberg said in a statement.

It is believed that the driver and the man argued over a parking spot.

"What's been described is horrible and something no one should ever go through. Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time and we will continue to stay in touch with them to offer our support," she said.

All Uber driver-partners are subjected to background screening.

Allenberg said the driver had a valid Professional Driver's Permit and had cleared all background checks.

She added that Uber had been in contact with law enforcement authorities to furnish information required.

Police spokesperson Katlego Mogale could not immediately give comment.

She would only confirm that a case had been opened.

Source: News24