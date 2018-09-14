13 September 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Uber Removes Driver From APP After Elderly Man Attacked

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: The Citizen
(File photo)

Uber has removed one of its drivers from its app following an attack on a 71-year-old man at OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday.

"This violent and aggressive behaviour is completely unacceptable and upon learning of this, we immediately removed the driver's access to the app," Uber spokesperson Samantha Allenberg said in a statement.

It is believed that the driver and the man argued over a parking spot.

"What's been described is horrible and something no one should ever go through. Our thoughts are with the family during this difficult time and we will continue to stay in touch with them to offer our support," she said.

All Uber driver-partners are subjected to background screening.

Allenberg said the driver had a valid Professional Driver's Permit and had cleared all background checks.

She added that Uber had been in contact with law enforcement authorities to furnish information required.

Police spokesperson Katlego Mogale could not immediately give comment.

She would only confirm that a case had been opened.

Source: News24

South Africa

Scourge of Acid Attacks Which 'Burn Your Skin Off'

In the wake of acid attacks, victims -- often women -- can feel hopeless. Now, women around the world fighting back. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.