Zimbabwe: 'Fight Against Cholera Requires a Collective Effort'

The cholera outbreak is a National crisis that requires various stakeholders to work together it's fight Harare City Council Spokesperson,Michael Chideme has said.

This comes in the wake of media reports that the Minister of Health and Childcare, Obadiah Moyo, pushed the outbreak on Harare City Council for failing to provide the city with clean and safe water while neglecting burst sewer systems in Glenview and Budiriro suburds.

Chideme said combined efforts were needed in order to combat the spread o cholera.

"We are nolonger in the blame sphere, this is a National disaster which needs every department to work hand in hand to address it," Chideme said.

More than 3000suspected cases have so far been reported and 26 death have been recorded countrywide.

Chideme said City Council is already working towards improving some of the facilities in the most affected areas.

"We have repaired sewer bursts in Budiriro and Glenview suburbs, and we have also improved on water supply, "he said .

Zimbabwe suffered its biggest cholera outbreak in 2008, which claimed the lives of over 4000 people country wide while more than 98000 cases were reported.

Meanwhile,Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister Cde July Moyo has taken a swipe at Harare City Council for playing the blame at rhe expense of human lives saying the time is not now for politicians to score some marks.

"It is necessary, at this point in time, for me to make a press statement thanking the joint efforts by the Government, the Harare City Council, well-wishers, both local and foreign, and the general public, in spite of the unfortunate utterances by the Mayor of Harare concerning the issue of cholera, as published by NewsDay. This is not the time to play games with people's lives and try to score political points when the city is faced with a crisis of this nature," said Minister Moyo.

He said Government was not under illusions as to the amount of work that needs to be done to get the water and sanitation infrastructure for Harare Province up to standard.