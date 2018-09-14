South Africa: Top EFC Fighter Discharged After Brutal Knife Attack

EFC star Sibusiso Mdoko is on the road to recovery after being shockingly attacked earlier this month.

Mdoko was attacked in a vicious car-jacking attempt in the Cape Town suburb of Dunoon.

Mdoko was set upon by multiple assailants with knives and broken bottles. They attempted to steal his car and gain his bank account information. Mdoko lost consciousness during the attack.

Mdoko underwent successful surgery and was discharged on Thursday morning.

Mdoko was transported to hospital where Constantia Insurance Group, official partner to the EFC organisation, assisted with his medical costs.

"Hey everyone I have been in pain for couple of days and stressing about my future," Mdoko wrote on Facebook.

"But, believe me. I'm still alive and will be back strong in action soon. I would like to thank Team EFC and Constantia Insurance for taking care of me, even though my incident happened outside of the sport.

"They help me a lot and still want to see me 100% fit.

Mdoko continued, "And to family, friends, gym members and everyone that knows me, thanks for going deep to your pocket for me. Much love and 'The Monster' will return the favour. And everyone shared and commented on my story I'm strong because of you. God is great".

Mdoko had a tendon in his right hand severed and required surgery to make a full recovery.

Further details on Mdoko's condition will be released when they are available.

"We were shocked to hear the news," said EFC president Cairo Howarth.

"Sibusiso has competed with us for many years, he is a courageous athlete and role model to many. He had also just begun a new career as an electrician, a double blow to an already horrendous situation."

Mdoko recently qualified as an electrician, and is currently working in an intern capacity to gain experience. His injuries have stalled both those aspirations and his continuing career as an athlete.

Friends have created a BackABuddy campaign, where those that would like to assist can make a contribution toward helping Mdoko as he recovers.

To assist with any amount, click here.

Source: Sport24