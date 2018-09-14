Rwanda/Namibia: Ferwafa Officials Arrested Over Attempt to Bribe Namibian Referee

Two senior officials from the local football governing body, FERWAFA, are in police custody for allegedly attempting to bribe a Namibian referee to manipulate the result of the 2019 Afcon qualifier between Rwanda and Côte d'Ivoire on Sunday.

According to Modeste Mbabazi, the Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) spokesperson, the two suspects were arrested on Wednesday evening and investigations are underway to ascertain what happened exactly and the motive behind the allegations.

The suspects were identified as FERWAFA Secretary-General, François-Régis Uwayezu, and the body's Commissioner for Competitions, Eric Ruhamiriza.

The involved referee was identified as Jackson Pavaza, a Namibian national who was the central referee of the game that was played at Stade de Kigali, in Nyamirambo.

Pavaza first raised these allegations in the Namibian press earlier this week.

"They were arrested. They are suspected of giving a bribe to the referee of the game between the national team, Amavubi, and Les Eléphants of Côte d'Ivoire. Investigations have started to ascertain what happened," said Mbabazi.

Mbabazi, however, declined to reveal further information.

Both suspects are detained at Kimihurura police station, according to RIB.

The game ended 2-1 in favour of Côte d'Ivoire.

FERWAFA officials had earlier denied allegations.