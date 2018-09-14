Rwanda: Military Court Judges Sworn In

Prime Minister Edouard Ngirente on Thursday presided over the swearing in of the new Military Tribunal vice president and two judges of the Military High Court, whom he urged to discharge their duties with professionalism.

Lt Col Charles Asiimwe Madudu was sworn in as the Military Tribunal vice president, whereas both Lt Col Augustin Ngabo and Maj Charles Sumanyi were sworn in as judges at the Military High Court.

Speaking at the event, held at the Office of Prime Minister in Kimihurura, Ngirente advised them to uphold military discipline for which Rwanda Defence Forces are globally renown and to always deliver clearly-thought out rulings that are not biased.

"I wish you the very best of success in your new responsibilities, and government has trust in your ability to serve in the best interest of the public. I encourage you to embrace research to keep upgrading your knowledge such that you are able to respond effectively to tricks used by criminals to get away with crime, he said.

He pledged continuous government support to facilitate the judges to go about their duties but also challenged them to embrace technology during their respective duties to make their work easier to allow for expeditious delivery of services.

Madudu told The New Times that he was ready for the new responsibilities and couldn't wait to start making his contribution toward dispensing justice.

"The extensive training I have underwent and experience I already have are enough for me to fit into my new role. I will deliver justice in the interest of the public and avoid anything that can lead to an unlawful judgement," he said.

These judges who were sworn in were approved by an extraordinary cabinet meeting held on July 11, 2018.

Also present at the swearing in was Defence Minister James Kabarebe and the Chief of Defence Staff Gen Patrick Nyamvumba.