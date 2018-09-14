14 September 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Le Clos Falls Ill As Coetzee, Brand Bag Medals in Doha

Tagged:

Related Topics

South Africa's Chad le Clos fell sick before his race on the opening day of the second leg of the FINA Swimming World Cup in Doha on Thursday.

Le Clos bagged three medals in the opening leg of the short-course tournament in Kazan this past weekend.

The reigning World Cup men's title holder took to Twitter to share the news of his sudden illness as he failed to start in the men's 100m butterfly.

" I got a fever and vomiting all night, so wasn't able to swim today, gutted not to able to compete but hopefully feel better tomorrow, good luck to rest of athletes ," he said.

Meanwhile, Le Clos' compatriot Ryan Coetzee , who won bronze for SA at this year's Commonwealth Games, finished runner-up in the 100m fly.

Coetzee bagged silver, touching the wall in a time of 52.20 seconds, as American Michael Andrew took gold (51.83) and Mathys Goosen of the Netherlands finished third (52.99).

In the women's 200m butterfly, Carina Brand took bronze with a time of 2:35.58 - behind the powerful Hungarian duo of Zsuzsanna Jakabos (2:10.34) and gold medallist Katinka Hossou (2:09.26).

The second leg of the Swimming World Cup continues on Friday and Saturday.

Sport24

South Africa

Scourge of Acid Attacks Which 'Burn Your Skin Off'

In the wake of acid attacks, victims -- often women -- can feel hopeless. Now, women around the world fighting back. Read more »

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.