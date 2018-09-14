Somalia: Hirshabelle Parliament Plots Ouster Against President Mohamed Abdi Waare

Hirshabelle Parliament has sought the audience of regional leader, President Mohamed Abdi Waare, with reports indicating a no-confidence motion against him was on card. Ali Osman Ibrahim, one of the Hirshabelle legislators said the President had been called to Jowhar city for questioning.

The legislators intend to question the regional leader on the security situation in Hirshabelle and interrogate him on alleged incompetence for the one year that he has been in office.

Abdi Waare, alongside fellow regional leaders, is also accused of planning to suspend cooperation with the Federal Government without consulting state legislators. The Hirshabelle leader and his Galmudug counterpart are facing rebellion from MPs in their regional assemblies over the decision to cut off links with the Federal Government.