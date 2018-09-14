Liberia/Nigeria: Sherman Delighted to Have Scored First Lone Star Goal

Sherman scored his first goal from the penalty spot against Nigeria in an international friendly at the SKD on Tuesday, September 11.

Kpah Sherman is happy to have scored his first goal for the national team, the Lone Star, in the country's 1-2 loss against Super Eagles of Nigeria on Tuesday, September 11, at the Samuel Kanyon Doe Sports Complex.

Sherman scored his first goal after he converted a penalty awarded by center referee Isaac Montgomery due to a handball committed in the penalty area by Nigeria's Semi Ajayi.

Sherman, 26, was introduced in the second half when the Lone Star were down two goals to nil and came close to scoring a goal before Lone Star was awarded a penalty.

"Patience is not simply the ability to wait, it is how we behave while we're waiting. First international goal. To God be the Glory," he posted on his official social media pages.

Sherman made his international debut in an African Nations Cup Qualifier against Lesotho on Friday, 30 May 2014 away at the Setsoso Stadium in Lesotho. He has so far played 4 games for the national team.

Liberia's friendly against Nigeria came two days after the country settled to a 1-1 draw against the Democratic Republic of Congo at the SKD in the second round of matches in Group G. Sherman was left on the bench as an unused substitute.

Sherman currently plays for Malaysian Indian Sports Council-Malaysian Indian Football Association (MISC-MIFA) in Malaysia. MISC-MIFA is a professional Malaysian football club based in Petaling Jaya, Selangor, co-owned by the Malaysian Indian Sports Council and the Malaysian Premier League and currently compete in the Malaysia Premier League.

Prior to his departure to Liberia, after he was listed among foreign-based players invited by head coach Thomas Kojo for the DR Congo clash, Sherman scored 18 goals out of 21 appearances in all competitions.

The 26-year-old signed for MISC-MIFA in 2017, scored his first goal for the club in a 3-3 draw with UiTM F.C. Eventually, the 26-year-old scored six goals in September of 2017, finishing the season with 7 goals and three assists in 9 games, helping MISC-MIFA avoid relegation and extending his contract for the 2018 season.

Authors

Anthony Kokoi