Somalia: Sharif Launches Campaign Ahead of South West November Polls

Somalia's South West regional President Sharif Hassan Adan has launched a campaign to retain his seat in the November elections.

Adan has been shuttling after the completion of the CIC conference in Kismayo seeking to boost his chances to retain the presidency.

He has held meetings with foreign diplomats.

"Good meeting with the President of South West State, H.E. Sharif Hassan Sheikh Aden.

Looking forward to free and fair elections in South West in November!" Swedish Ambassador to Somalia Andreas Von Uexkull tweeted after meeting Adan in Nairobi.

Adan will be facing former Alshabaab deputy leader Mukhtar Robow

The Speaker of the Federal Parliament met candidates among them Mukhtar Roobow and former finance minister Mohamed Aden Farketi among others who are yet to publicly announce their interest.

The Somalia Federal Parliament Speaker Mohamed Mursal Sheikh Abdurahman met with the two South West State presidential candidates in Mogadishu city.

According to sources the meeting discussed the election conduct and possible changes in the region.

Adan seeks a new term amid growing doscontent among a section of Mps who have in the past unsuccesfully tried to impeach the president.