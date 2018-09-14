13 September 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya/Malawi: Why Kenya International Missed Ghana, Malawi Games

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Vincent Opiyo

Harambee Stars coach Sebastian Migne has cleared the air on why Belgium-based Kenyan international midfielder Johanna "Tosh" Omolo was sidelined in both matches against Ghana and Malawi despite reporting to camp.

Omolo, who turns out for Cercle Brugge in the Belgian top flight was among 24 players in camp, but sustained a muscle strain injury a day before Kenya beat Ghana 1-0 in a 2019 Group "F" Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers last Saturday at Kasarani stadium.

Fans were hopeful that the midfield maestro would recover on time to play Malawi on Tuesday in friendly, but was again left out of the match day squad as the side saw off the Flames 1-0 at the same venue.

Migne said he didn't want to risk the player since he has long term plans for him in upcoming assignments.

"If he would've worsened his injury in the games, he would've been out for at least three weeks and within a month before playing Ethiopia, he would've lacked the rhythm," explained Migne.

He added: "We need to take care of our team, I also need to follow him playing for his club. I know him a little bit more than some professional players because he is playing not far from my country (France). He is one part of the group for sure, but for the first eleven I don't know," added the 45-year-old Frenchman.

"I am sure the first eleven against Ghana will be different for the next game and maybe if we are lucky to qualify for Afcon, this is the life of football," he concluded.

The 29-year-old Omolo has been instrumental for his club since their promotion to the top-tier this season scoring a goal in six league appearances.

Cercle Brugge, also home to left-back Aboud Omar, is ranked eighth in the 16-team table with as many points from six rounds.

Both players reported back on Tuesday ahead of Saturday's league game away to KV Oostende.

Kenya

Kenyatta Rejects Bill That Would Have Lowered Fuel Prices

President Uhuru on Thursday evening rejected the Finance Bill 2018 which Kenyans had keenly been waiting for. Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.