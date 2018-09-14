13 September 2018

Kenya: Odinga Gets ADC During His Trip to Ghana for Kofi Annan's Burial - Photos

By Evelyne Musambi

A uniformed officer has been pictured with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga during his trip to Ghana for the burial of former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan.

The officer, whose uniform resembles that of Ghanaian Aide De Camps given to visiting heads of states and governments, was with Mr Odinga starting Wednesday as he paid his last respects.

The ADC was pictured standing behind Mr Odinga as he arrived at the Accra International Conference on Wednesday where the coffin carrying the remains of Annan had been kept.

Even as the Kenyan delegation, that was led by President Uhuru Kenyatta's special envoy Senate Speaker Ken Lusaka, paid their respects, the ADC remained behind Odinga.

On Thursday moments before the burial, Odinga left his hotel with the same ADC carrying what looked like a file ushering him to board his car.

The ADC's dressing is strikingly similar to an ADC who was assigned to then sitting Ethiopia Prime Minister Hailemariam Desalegn when he visited Ghana back in 2016.

Other heads of state who have visited Ghana before often fly in with their ADCs.

