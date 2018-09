Kenya: Tanzanians Troll Kenyans for 'Awful' Police Uniform

Tanzanians online had a field day on Thursday poking fun at Kenyans after President Uhuru Kenyatta unveiled the new Kenya Police uniform.

It all started when BBC Swahili asked its followers to comment on the new uniforms with a majority of those commenting being Tanzanians.

They made fun of not only the colour but also the design of the jackets, whose large pockets, they said, were ideal for stashing cash collected in bribes.

Some, however, said the most important thing was for the Kenya Police officers to work professionally and diligently, irrespective of the new uniform.

Here are some of the comments from Tanzanians:

Edwin Kweyamba wrote, "Sisi kwetu Tz hizi sare wanavaaa sungusungu na makampuni binafsi ya ulinzi 😂😃😂."

Asanteelly Charles said, "Mimi naona iko poa ila tatizo inafanana na nguo zetu za kazi kwenye karakana yetu."

Dickshop Sitiphin commented, "Sale nzuli tu shida mazoezi hakuna. Sasa wote wanaonekana vitambi."

John S M Mgejwa questioned, "Mbona zina mifuko mikubwa? Wana maana gani? Mifuko inachochea rushwa!!"

Stephano Matiko stated, "Rangi ni suri ila tatizo lilko kwenye aina mshono/design/mtindo itawapendeza watu wanene na maofisaa tu lakini sio wenye vyeo mikono na p/c nashauri kama wataona inafaa kiunoni iwe na kamba na tumboni mkanda. Muhimu sare mpya maana yake utendaji kazi uwe mzuri na watende haki kwa wote kwa usawa. Asanteni."

Kalistus Njogopa commented, "Mavazi yamekaa kirushwa rushwa tu 😂 Mifuko mikubwa kama ya kuwekea choroko."

Yericko Nyerere wrote, "Ni sare nzuri, lakini imekaa na nembo kama ya Ghana vile, uhalisia wa ukenya siuoni."

Castato Matovu stated, "Swala sio muonekano wa nguo bali weledi na kutenda kazi kwa haki bila hivyo hata wavae nguo za dhahabu ni kazi buree."