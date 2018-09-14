Kenya/Ghana: Migne, Wanyama Make Up After Skipper's Ghana No Show

Harambee Stars coach Sebastien Migne seems have to set aside his differences with the team captain Victor Wanyama.

The Frenchman, who was irked by Wanyama's no show during last weekend's match against Ghana in Nairobi, has now described the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder as the 'best player in the country' and a 'good guy'.

"I am not against Victor (Wanyama). He is my captain and the best player in the country and he is a good guy," said Migne after Kenya beat Malawi 1-0 in an international friendly at Kasarani stadium on Tuesday.

However, Migne has maintained that Wanyama should have taken time off his rehabilitation in London to travel to Nairobi and 'support' his teammates against Ghana even if he was not match-fit.

"It is a different spirit because I am building my squad (and) it would've been good to come and share some feeling with the squad even it is was for two days."

Migne's remarks came just days after he blasted Wanyama for skipping the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations match against Ghana which Kenya won 1-0.

EXCUSED HIMSELF

Wanyama, who has been struggling with an injury for the eighteen months, excused himself from this international assignment, explaining he is instead trying to rake up match fitness and looking forward to returning to competitive action with his English Premier League club.

This decision irritated Migne, who blasted Wanyama alongside Gor Mahia duo Boniface Oluoch and George Odhiambo, who also didn't report to the national team camp.

He even compared Wanyama's situation to that of his teammate and World Cup winner Hugo Lloris and went to suggest that the 27-year old should be suspended from national team duty.

"Hugo Lloris, a World Cup Champion with France is playing for Tottenham but was in Paris to check with the national team doctor if his injury was true or not. I have full confidence with Victor (Wanyama) but if we want to achieve high level we need to improve on a lot of things," a furious migne said after the match.

Migne and Stars will next face Ethiopia on October 12 in their next 2019 Africa Nations Cup qualifier and it is still not clear if Wanyama will be fit and available.