14 September 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: 25 Children Now Linked to Kirumira

By James Kabengwa

Kampala — A massive DNA exercise for slain police officer Muhammad Kirumira's children has been scheduled for October 22 as the number hit 25 yesterday, his father has revealed.

Hajj Abubaker Kawooya said he is currently receiving wives and their children but not retaining any of them. He has encouraged the expectant ones to present themselves.

"We plan to have DNA tests after the Dhuwa (prayers after 40 days from date of death) on October 21 because all of them (women and children) will attend," Hajj Kawooya said yesterday.

He had earlier indicated that Kirumira's children were about 25, but that he expected more to be presented.

Appeal to public

At least eight women, Mr Kawooya said, introduced themselves to him as daughters-in-law.

He, however, said he has a welfare challenge and asked well-wishers to contribute to Kirumira who he said died for telling the public the truth about the misdeeds within the Uganda Police Force.

The slain officer, 35, had been undeployed following his suspension.

He was reputable for his fearlessness on crime intelligence and being an outspoken critic of the Force which he worked for.

Kirumira's prosecution in a police disciplinary court was viewed by the public as persecution as his revelations about the Force touched top administrators.

He was gunned down at Bulenga on September 8 alongside Resty Nalinya, a mobile money dealer posthumously identified as his friend.

In yesterday's interview Hajj Kawooya said the family is planning to construct rentals which will assist in mobilisation of funds to cater for social service requirements.

"But the plan can only be effected when Kirumira's friends and the general public assists in financial contributions," he said.

