South Africa: Marvel's The Falcon, Anthony Mackie, to appear at Comic Con Africa

Photo: Comic Con Africa

The Comic Con event comes to Africa for the very first time.

press release

Reed Exhibitions Africa, ReedPOP and VS Gaming announced that Anthony Mackie will be appearing at Comic Con Africa in September.

Anthony Mackie is well known throughout the Marvel universe as 'The Falcon' having appeared in the "Captain America," "Avengers," and "Ant-Man" franchises.

Also known for his roles in Oscar-winning films "The Hurt Locker" and "Million Dollar Baby," as well as "The Adjustment Bureau," "8 Mile," and "Half Nelson," Mackie continues to be one of Hollywood's most in demand actors. He was classically trained at the Juilliard School of Drama and is able to capture a plethora of characters on both the stage and screen.

Other recent credits include starring opposite Jennifer Connolly in Paul Bettany's directorial debut "Shelter" as well as Kathryn Bigelow's "Detroit." He was seen in the HBO adaptation of "All The Way" as Martin Luther King Jr. opposite Bryan Cranston, which garnered eight Emmy nominations.

Next on the horizon, Mackie will be seen in the coming of age drama "The Hate U Give" and the second season of the Netflix Science Fiction series "Altered Carbon."

Anthony is the next star to join the likes of Travis Fimmel, Jenny Frison, Ricky Whittle, Yetide Badaki, Kevin Sussman, Andy Diggle and Chris Sprouse, in the line-up for Comic Con Africa.

Comic Con Africa will be held from 14 – 16 September 2018 at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit & International Convention Centre. Comic Con Africa is a multi-genre entertainment and comic convention that features comic books, games, arts, movies, pop culture elements and so much more.