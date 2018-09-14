Kenya: Omtatah Seeks to Stop Uhuru Kenyatta's Police Changes

Activist Okiya Omtatah has gone to court to challenge the changes made in the police service by President Kenyatta on Thursday.

In the case filed at the High Court in Milimani, Nairobi, on Friday, Mr Omtatah wants the court to issue temporary order prohibiting the National Police Service from effecting to the reforms.

The reforms include changes in the structure and command of the service, integration of Kenya Police Service and Administration Police Service, change of uniforms, rebranding of colleges, and the introduction of housing allowances for junior officers.

Mr Omtatah argues that the changes are untenable under the law, especially given the violations of provisions of the Constitution.

More follows.