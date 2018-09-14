14 September 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Omtatah Seeks to Stop Uhuru Kenyatta's Police Changes

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Sam Kiplagat

Activist Okiya Omtatah has gone to court to challenge the changes made in the police service by President Kenyatta on Thursday.

In the case filed at the High Court in Milimani, Nairobi, on Friday, Mr Omtatah wants the court to issue temporary order prohibiting the National Police Service from effecting to the reforms.

The reforms include changes in the structure and command of the service, integration of Kenya Police Service and Administration Police Service, change of uniforms, rebranding of colleges, and the introduction of housing allowances for junior officers.

Mr Omtatah argues that the changes are untenable under the law, especially given the violations of provisions of the Constitution.

More follows.

Kenya

Kenyatta Proposes Fuel VAT Cut to 8%

President Uhuru Kenyatta has proposed a fuel tax cut from 16 to eight per cent, meaning the price of petrol will drop… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.