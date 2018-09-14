Sudan: Sisters Raped On Farm Near North Darfur Camp

Zamzam — Three men have raped two displaced girls on a farm in El Fasher locality on Wednesday, and raped them for more than three hours.

The aunt of the victims told Radio Dabanga that three herders attacked the two sisters, aged 15 and 17 years, while they were tilling a farm at Tayarat. The area is close to Zamzam camp for displaced people.

They raped them at gunpoint for more than three hours. She explained that the victims were taken to the Tabit health centre, which let them be transferred to El Fasher because of their critical health condition.

Another family member of the girls said that a team of relatives and camp residents decided to chase the perpetrators, who have managed to flee to a settlement in the south.

Earlier this month armed herders opened fire and seriously wounded five people at Kurfla area, 5 km west of Tabit. A family member of one of the victims told Radio Dabanga yesterday that eight herders on camels opened fire on a group of displaced people who returned to Kurfla for farming.

On August 7, herders attacked a group of farmers south of Tabit when they tried to drive away the herders' livestock, upon which they opened fire. This resulted in the killing of a woman.