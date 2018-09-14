14 September 2018

Tanzania: NEMC Implements JPM's Order On North Mara Mine

By Correspondent in Mara

EXPERTS from the National Environment Management Council (NEMC) and Government Chief Chemist are analysing samples collected from water bodies, farms, wild plants and sand suspected to be contaminated by effluents from Acacia North Mara mine.

The NEMC Acting Director General, Dr Vedast Makota (pictured), said here yesterday that experts from the two offices have combed areas collecting vital samples, especially water bodies that supply water to people and animals, crops and wild plants either already in contact with the discharge or at risk of getting in contact with the industrial effluents.

"We have collected over ten strategic samples from residential areas, water bodies, farms and wild vegetation to enable us do exhaustive investigations and arrive at indisputable conclusions," the DG said.

He said water sample was collected from Tigite River because of its significance and from reservoir of poisonous scum (TFS).

He also said that the original certificates issued to the mine are being reviewed to ascertain validity and conformity to the law and regulations, adding that the council will take action if it will be ascertained that the law has been violated.

The Regional Manager of the Office of the Chief Government Chemist, Mr Venkya Masambu also confirmed collection of samples, explaining that if seepage will be found to be harmful to living organisms, owners of the mine will be advised on what to do in order to have safe mining operations in the area.

Mr Patice Kabazimu, the mine's operations coordinator, said the mine will give officials from the two institutions "full cooperation because we appreciate the importance of the exercise being undertaken by these experts, and especially because this exercise is being done following the order of the president."661440003

