Tanzania: German Mission Now in Dodoma

GERMANY yesterday unveiled its consulate in Dodoma, becoming the first country to set up its diplomatic mission in the country's capital city since the government's move from Dar es Salaam.

Speaking at an event to launch the consulate here yesterday, Minister for Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation, Dr Augustine Mahiga, said the event was a positive move that other countries should emulate.

"UN already has its offices in Dodoma City, but on the diplomatic side, Germany has become the first country to open its office here," the minister said. Seven UN agencies are currently housed at the new office located on Mlimwa Street at Area D after launching its office last December. They are UNDP, UNICEF, UNPFA, UN WOMEN, FAO, WHO and IOM.

On his part, the German Ambassador, Dr Detlef Waechter, explained that the consulate building would house its development agency, GIZ and German government owned development bank, KfW following an increase of its operations in Dodoma.

"We've relocated our offices to Dodoma after growing government activities here. This will help us to continue enhancing bilateral relations between Tanzania and Germany," said the Envoy.

Dr Waechter said Germany understands that relocating the government from one city to another was the matter of process and challenges, citing an example of the relocation of Germany government from Bonn to Berlin.

Dodoma Regional Commissioner, Dr Binilith Mahenge, assured those who were relocating to Dodoma of security and safety.