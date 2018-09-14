Tanzania: DPP Approves Trial of Former Kagera Ras, Regional Accountant

BUKOBA Resident Magistrate's Court has received a certificate and consent from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to proceed with an economic case against former Kagera Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS) Amantius Msole.

Other accused with 56-year old Msole before Resident Magistrate Joseph Luambano in Economic Case No 6/2018 are former Kagera Regional Chief Accountant Simbaufoo Swai (53) and CRDB Bukoba Branch Manager Karlo Sendwa (56).

Prosecuting, State Attorney Nestory Nchimani told the court here on Wednesday that in the first offence the three accused are jointly charged with abuse of position contrary to Section 31 of the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Act No 11 of 2007.

The particulars of the offence show that on September 19, 2016 within the Municipality and District of Bukoba, the accused intentionally abused their positions in discharge of their functions for purposes of obtaining undue advantage for themselves by opening an account No 0150225617300 named 'Kamati ya Maafa Kagera' at CRDB Bank, Bukoba Branch.

According to Mr Nchimani, the Prime Minister had directed the Kagera regional authorities to open official Account Number 0152225617300 at CRDB Bank, Bukoba Branch to collect donations towards the support of Kagera earthquake victims.

Mr Nchimani further told the court that between September 23 and 24, 2016, Msole and Swai misused their office contrary to Section 17/2005 of the Prevention and Combating of Corruption Act by purchasing various merchandise worth 11,121,565/- from Klupa General Stores, contrary to the Public Procurement Act, obtaining undue advantages.

In the third count, it was alleged that between September 23 and 24, 2016, Msole and Swai misused their office by buying coffins and shroud bundles worth 1,975,000/- from Fortunatus Mbeyanga, without the consent from the Regional Tender Board (RTB).

The three accused pleaded 'not guilty' to the charges. Magistrate Luambano set bail conditions that each accused should get two sureties after signing 10m/- bond.

The accused were also ordered to surrender their passports/travel documents and should not travel outside Kagera Region without leave by the court. Magistrate Luambano set the preliminary hearing to start on September 21, this year.

Msole, Swai, Sendwa and the former Bukoba Municipal Director, Kelvin Makonda were earlier charged in Criminal Case No 239/2016 and Criminal Case No 80/2017 but the two cases were withdrawn for lack of consent from the DPP.