Tanzania: TTB, ATCL Begin Joint Marketing Drive in India

TANZANIA Tourist Board (TTB) and Air Tanzania Company will jointly stage a tourist-cum-travel exposition in major India's cities from next Monday in strategic marketing drive aimed at tapping from India's huge tourism market.

The TTB Managing Director, Ms Devota Mdachi, said in Dar es Salaam yesterday that they will make special tours to New Delhi, Mumbai and Ahmadabad to meet over 200 agents and Indian film stars whom would be asked to consider making films in Tanzania's tourist attractions.

Tanzania is targeting China and India, the two most lucrative tourism market to boost the number of visitors as it is focused to diversify tourism market from the traditional American and European sources.

The two Asian economic giants have emerged as a major market for a number of African countries such as Kenya and South Africa and Tanzania. The government wants to tap further into this market for tourism and investment in tourism.

According to Ms Mdachi, the entourage will include five local agents, officials of the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism and Tanzania National Parks Authority (TANAPA).

The exposition is scheduled to end on September 21, 2018.

"Air Tanzania is spreading its wings to India, a very populous emerging economic giant. We plan to expose tourist attractions and discuss tourist and travel opportunities with agents. We are optimistic on the outcome of visits and talks," she said.

She said direct flights from India to Tanzania and vice-versa will be an incentive to India travel and tourist agents because it will ease travel inconveniences to prospective travellers.

She said this will be the first joint promotional undertaking between the two institutions which seeks simultaneously to make Air Tanzania's operations and tourist attractions known to the world.

Air Tanzania's Head of Public Relations and Communication, Mr Josephat Kagirwa, said a 262-seater Boeing 787 - 8 Dreamliner that will be flying to India is an ultra-modern airplane.

He said they would offer competitive fares for direct flights.

He said two more planes will be coming in November. With a boosted fleet Air Tanzania's regional flights will increase especially to South Africa, Zimbabwe, Zambia and other African countries.