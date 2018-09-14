A parliamentary official committed suicide on the Parliamentary precinct shortly after midday on Friday.

The man, in his fifties, shot himself in his office on the second floor of the 90 Plein Street building.

This happened while Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Senzeni Zokwana was addressing the portfolio committee in the adjacent Marks Building.

Minutes after the shooting several police vehicles and two ambulances were on the scene, as parliamentary staff expressed their shock and concern about how a firearm entered the precinct.

"Parliament's Presiding Officers are shocked and saddened at the passing away this morning (Friday) of a parliamentary official who allegedly took his own life at Parliament, reads a statement from Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo.

"Parliament is in the process of informing the deceased official's family and the Presiding Officers will visit them."

"The incident has, obviously, caused trauma and distress among parliament's members of staff and the institution as a whole. Necessary assistance is being arranged to help them to come to terms with the tragedy."

"Further details will be provided once the family has been informed," Mothapo said.

Source: News24