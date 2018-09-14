14 September 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: 17-Year-Old Murder Suspect to Appear in Court

A 17-year-old murder suspect is expected to appear in the Lehurutshe Magistrates' Court on Monday, 17 September 2018.

The suspect's court appearance stems from his arrest following an incident in which he allegedly stabbed his 24-year-old teacher with a knife on Thursday, 13 September 2018 at Ramotshere High School in Dinokana Village just outside Zeerust. According to information available at this stage, the teacher was busy invigilating when the suspect who is a Grade 10 learner in the same school, got inside the class, approached the teacher and stabbed him once on the chest without uttering any word.

The teacher was rushed to Dinokana Health Centre where he was certified dead on arrival. Police were summoned to the scene and ultimately arrested the suspect that was found still in the school premises. The motive of the incident is unknown at this stage and investigation into the matter continues.

The suspect is currently in detention following assessment by Social Workers in terms of the provisions the Child Justice Act, 2005 (Act No. 75 of 2008).

South Africa

