13 September 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Rapist Sentenced to Life Imprisonment for Raping Disabled Girl

Fochville Regional Court took a firm stance on Wednesday, 12 September 2018 in a rape case.

The accused, Michael Letsebane was facing a charge for raping a minor, who is living with disabilities.

On the 30 July 2016, the victim's grandmother was informed that the accused took the victim into his house. She immediately investigated and knocked at the door of the accused's house, without receiving any response. She then forced the door open and found the accused undressed, busy raping the child. The grandmother made alarm and called for help. Community members responded to the outcry and the community members managed to apprehend the accused, who was subsequently handed over to the SAPS.

The little girl, who is living with a hearing and speech disability was rushed to hospital.

The case docked was assigned to Sgt Lucia Montwedi from Family violence, Child abuse and Sexual offences unit (FCS) in Westonaria. Thorough investigation into the incident was conducted. The Magistrate, Mrs Thelma Simpson found the accused guilty of the rape and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

The sentence was welcomed by Westrand Cluster Commander, Major General Kekana, who commended the community for their fast response in apprehending the accused. "We also applaud the investigator for her efforts and hard work in the investigation of this case," he said.

