13 September 2018

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Hawks Nab Traffic Official for Alleged Corruption

A joint operation comprising of the Hawks Serious Corruption Investigating Unit, Local Criminal Record Centre and Tactical Response Team has led to the arrest of a traffic official and a driving school owner aged 46 and 61 respectively today at Prieska.

It is alleged that between the period 2014 and 2017 the pair worked in cahoots, wherein the driving school owner would recruit clients on weekends, outside of operating hours and bring them to the local Traffic Department and illegally issue them with learners and driver licences in exchange of bribes.

Several evidential material including paper work were confiscated during the operation.

Both suspect are expected to make their first appearance at Prieska Magistrate Court tomorrow, 14 September 2018.

South Africa

