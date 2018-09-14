South Africa: Kabega Park Police Make Several Arrests

press release

The collaboration between stations, units and the community in the fight against crime lead to successful arrests.

On Wednesday, 12 September 2018, at about 14:00, 10 suspects coming from the Bloza informal settlement entered a farm in Rocklands and overpowered a farm worker. He was threatened with a panga and searched. The suspects also attempted to open the vehicle on the premises and when they did not succeed, they went to the farm worker's house and stole a loaf of bread. They also forced opened the garage but it was empty and the suspects fled.

Immediately, members of Kabega Park CPU followed up on information received from the community and 5 suspects, aged between 18-29 years old, were arrested in Bloza settlement and detained on charges of robbery aggravated and malicious damage to property (vehicle). They are expected to appear in court soon.

In another unrelated incident, it is alleged that on Wednesday, 12 September 2018 at about midnight, Kabega Park members were patrolling in Blue Horizon Bay area when they noticed a suspicious vehicle traveling on the Blue Horizon Bay road. Police followed the vehicle and it started speeding away. After a high speed chase, and with the assistance of Port Elizabeth Flying Squad, the vehicle was stopped on the N2 off ramp. As the vehicle stopped the occupants got out and ran into bushes. The driver remained in the vehicle and one suspect was found hiding in the bush. Several housebreaking implements were found in the vehicle. A backpack containing bolt cutters and other housebreaking implements were found after a suspect dropped it while running.

The K9 members searched the area and two suspects were arrested on charges of conspiracy to commit a crime, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition as well as possession of housebreaking implements. It is further alleged that one of the suspect's installs satellite dishes privately for residents and police believe that the suspect may have been breaking into houses after installing the dishes. The Cluster Trio Detective Task Team are busy investigating possible links to various house robberies and house breaking in the area.

Police are appealing to the public to scrutinize people who they contact to do installations or private work at their residences. Mount Road Cluster Commander, Maj Gen Thembisile Patekile commended the members for their swift response and speedy arrests. He also extended his appreciation to the community for information on the whereabouts of the suspects.