14 September 2018

United States Embassy (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Travel Alert - Addis Ababa

Event: The U.S. Embassy continues to monitor reports of protests, civil unrest, and violence throughout Addis Ababa, with police deployed in response. These incidents may continue through the weekend with little or no warning. Expect an increased police presence and be prepared for road closures, especially along the border between Addis Ababa and the Oromia region, and around Bole International Airport.

U.S. Government personnel are advised avoid non-essential travel in Addis Ababa this weekend. Travel into and out of Addis Ababa is postponed for all U.S. Government personnel through September 17 or until further notice.

Actions to Take:

Monitor local media for breaking events.

Avoid large crowds and demonstrations

Be aware of your surroundings.

Keep a low profile.

Assistance:

U.S. Embassy Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

+251-111-306-000

+251-111-306-911 or 011-130-6000 (after hours)

addisacs@state.gov

https://et.usembassy.gov

State Department - Consular Affairs

888-407-4747 or 202-501-4444

