Environment and Lands Court Judge Samuel Ndung'u Mukunya has died following a midnight road accident in Nyeri.

Judge Mukunya, who until his death worked at the High Court in Kerugoya, died in the crash at Embassy area along Nyeri-Nyahururu road.

Nyeri Base Commander Castarais Mugo, who confirmed the crash, on Friday said the judge was driving himself towards Mweiga when he lost control and hit a canter.

The body was moved to Nyeri General Hospital mortuary.

More follows.