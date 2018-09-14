Malawi: Mmct to Plant 500,000 Cedar Trees

Mulanje — Mulanje Mountain Conservation Trust (MMCT) will this year plant 500,000 cedar trees on Mulanje Mountain.

Programme Officer for MMCT, Ibrahim Mitole said Thursday in Mulanje that the whole project seeks to restore the cedar tree which is becoming instinct in the Mulanje Mountain.

He said MMCT has a target of planting one million trees of which during last year's tree planting season they managed to raise 400,000 trees where 335,973 were planted, hence this year's plans of planting 500,000 trees or more to reach the set target.

"The project has been a success together with the local people. MMCT has been providing knowledge and improving horticultural methods for cedar restoration on Mulanje Mountain. The organization is currently working with 10 community groups that helps in raising and planting these trees every tree planting season," Mitole pointed out.

The project seeks to generate new knowledge to enable cedar to be grown and sold by the local people. The project also focuses mainly to deliver biodiversity and livelihood benefits.

Assistant District Forest Officer for Mulanje, David Bello said they are very delighted with the project that MMCT is implementing in Mulanje.

He said the forest office has been working hand in hand with MMCT in planning, supervising, monitoring and evaluating the whole project since 2016.

The project is being funded by the Darwin Initiative and is being implemented in partnership with Botanical Garden Conservation International, Forest Research Institute of Malawi and the Bedgebury National pinetum.

Mulanje Cedar tree is one of the most important natural resource in the country.

It is believed that the tree is only grown in the country and in 1994, the former head of State and Government, Ngwazi Dr Hastings Kamuzu Banda declared it as a national tree.