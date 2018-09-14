14 September 2018

Malawi/Madagascar: Malawi Resurrects At Cosafa Womens Championship, Beats Madagascar

By Elijah Phimbi

Malawi National Womens Football team on Thursday registered their first win at this year's Cosafa Womens Football Championship after beating Madagascar 2-0 to keep their qualification hopes into the quarterfinal stage alive.

The 'She Flames' lost their opening match 2-0 to Botswana.

Linda Kasenda put Malawi ahead midway into the first half before Zainab Kapanda sealed the victory in the second half.

Kasenda was later rested in the second half and was replaced with Mary Chabvinda.

Malawi Coach Maggie Chombo Sadik also introduced Limbikani chikupira for Funny Mwale.

Malawi's last assignment is against the host and defending champions South Africa on Sunday.

They need to win at all cost to increase their chances of qualifying into the next round.

Below was the starting line up against Madagascar:

Martha Banda, Fatsireni kazembe, Maureen Phiri, Salome, Pilirani Malora, Shira Dimba, Zainab Kapanda, Madyina Ngulube, Linda Kasenda [Mary Chabvinda], Emily Jossam and Funny Mwale [Limbikani Chikupira]

