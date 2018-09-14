Malawi: Medical Council of Malawi Closes Kaporo Rural Hospital

Medical Council of Malawi has closed down Kaporo Rural Hospital in Karonga because it is in dilapidated state and dwindling poor state of sanitation and hygiene.

Karonga district hospital officer Dr. Fineous Mfune and hospital administrator Clement Gonthi have confirmed the development which has left thousands of people in despair as they have to walk 25 kilometres to access public health services at Karonga district hospital.

"It is an old health facility, it is indeed in dilapidated state, especially the OPD (outpatient department," said Mfune.

This comes barely days after former president Joyce Banda called on politicians from the political divide to do something on the public health services which she said is now on crisis levels.

The government immediately issued a statement disputing this.

Mfune said the government was working round the clock t rectify the problems so that the rural hospital is open as soon as possible.

"We are making sure that in the shortest period of time, the hospital is open," he said.

Gonthi, on the other hand, said the hospital might be open within a month.

He said the health facility is over 50 years old as it was built in the 1960s.

The Medical Council rarely closes down public health facilities.