14 September 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Kigali City Moves to Fell Old Street Trees to Avert Disasters

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Eddie Nsabimana

On Wednesday evening, the rush hour traffic, mainly around the Central Business District was worse than usual.

The evening rain that was characterized by strong winds fell a number of trees around the leafy Kiyovu area, near the main city roundabout, blocking several roads leading into and out of the city.

The trees, besides blocking roads, destroyed property, including houses and vehicles around the area and other property.

Besides the CBD, the storm also uprooted trees in Kimihurura, another city suburb known to have a number of old trees.

"There was a strong storm on Wednesday which damaged houses while some trees fell through roads causing traffic jam mainly in the City Centre," Bruno Rangira, the City's spokesperson told The New Times.

No loss of life was reported, while the value of the destroyed property was not readily available by press time.

Claudine Uwamariya, a city resident questioned the strength of the trees planted across the city's streets saying many of them are falling because they are too old to resist heavy storms.

Uwamariya called on city authorities to respond swiftly to the issue, by cutting down all the old trees and replacing them with new one before they cause further damage in the rainy season that is just starting.

Rangira said that they had already started pruning branches of some trees seen as likely to give in to strong winds and are also uprooting those seen as very old.

"We started the activity to make sure no trees cause such incidents. Every year, we work with environment partners, where we replace old trees by planting new ones and we never cease to add more trees on the streets to green our environment in the city. We are continuing to replace old ones so they do not cause accidents," he added.

As the rainy season kicks off, Philippe Habinshuti the Director of Response and Recovery Unit at the Ministry of Disaster Management and Refugees (Midimar) alerts the general public to avoid traveling in rain and to install lightning rods at public places as a way of protecting themselves.

Rwanda

African Clerics Seek to Omit Colonial Legacy From Gospel

Over 500 religious leaders from across Africa are convening in Kigali for a three-day congress being held under the… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.