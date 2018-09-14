Malawi: Windstorm Affects 1,350 Households in Chikwawa

Chikwawa — Chikwawa District Council has released a report indicating that 1,350 households were affected in the Sunday's evening windstorm.

The report from the district's Assistant Disaster Officer, Francis Kadzokoya indicates that about four Traditional Authorities of Ngabu, Lundu, Chapananga and Katunga were affected in the catastrophe.

"About 895 households from different villages under Senior Chief Ngabu have been affected while 326 households from Paramount Chief Lundu area have also been affected," states the report.

The report further revealed that 30 households under Senior Chief Chapananga as well as 99 households from Traditional Authority Katunga were affected.

Unconfirmed reports also states that 22 schools have been affected on top of some teachers houses, feeding shelters and kitchens including toilets whose roofs were blown off in the process.

"Most of the damages on houses are of roofs being blown off completely with very few that have collapsed partially and completely.

About 6 houses caught fire as the wind continued to fiercely blow.

"While one house is suspected to have been burnt with fire suspected to have been caused by a lightening," indicated Kadzokoya in the report.

He added that two people were nursing minor injuries and one person was admitted at St Montfort hospital in Nchalo after being hit by collapsing walls.

Kadzokoya said assessment needs were yet to be continued but funds were no longer available amid reports of some damages that were still coming in that required verification.

"Some households are requiring urgent support especially those with burnt houses. Otherwise most of the households need re-roofing material support, food and kitchen utensils," said Kadzokoya

He added that over 27 ESCOM poles also felled down due to the same catastrophic event and some poles have blocked Mphungu -Chipwaila-Therere road around Ngabu area in the district.

Chikwawa Catholic Development Commission, District Resilience Coordinator, Mphatso Tonde said his organization provided a vehicle to the team which visited the areas for verification, adding they were waiting to call for a meeting to see the way forward.

On his part, Darius Chiwaula, Disaster Risk Reduction Officer with the Malawi Red Cross Society (MRCS) in the district said his office hoped to assist.

"But we have to wait for the needs assessment as it will guide us and all actors on how to respond according to the available resources," he said.