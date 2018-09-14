The Liberia Drug Enforcement Agency (LDEA) has arrested a huge quantity of narcotics substances with a street value of $USD 103,856 and LRD 21, 215, 40.00 in the country.

Making the disclosure in Monrovia, the Deputy Director for operations at the office of the DEA, Mr. Marvin M. Sarkor said those substances that were arrested by his officers include heroine 386.9 grams and 994 kilograms.

Sarkor made the assertion Thursday, September 13, 2018 at a news conference held at the office of the DEA in Sinkor.

According to the Deputy Director for operations of DEA, there are five counties that these narcotics substances were arrested from.

Mr. Sarkor named the counties as Bomi, Grand Kru, Rriver Cess, Monserrado and Grand Cape Mount counties respectively.

The Deputy Director at the DEA for operations indicated that on August 30, 2018, suspect Rose Jallah, a female, age 35, was arrested in Cooper Town with10 grams of heroin by the Bomi County DEA detachment.

He further revealed that on August 31, the Grand Kru County DEA Detachment arrested three Liberians with about 450 kilograms of marijuana with street value of $ USD 40,500 and LRD 6, 075000.

During the occasion, the Deputy Director revealed that on September 5, the DEA also arrested suspects Randal T. George ,age 30, Marvin Tennie, age 36 and Elton Mahn, age 33, were all arrested along the Gbaken High Way in route to Chegbeti.

The Deputy Director for operations further stressed that on September 5, 2018 the DEA offices assigned in River Cess County arrested 480 kilograms of marijuana with a street value of $USD 43,200 and LRD6,480 from an unknown suspects who fled the scene immediately upon coming in contact with officers of the entity.

Meanwhile, the DEA operations boss emphasized that on September 11, two Liberians were arrested in Grand Cape Mount County with narcotic substances, The two suspects are, Hajie Sesay, age 25 and Hajie Safareen, age 32, were both arrested at the Tienne Check point with 4 kilograms of marijuana with a street value of $USD 540,00 and LRD81,000.

He further said that another 40 year old Liberian, identified as Prince Massally, was also arrested with four tubes of heroin which is about 40 grams and has a street value of USD14000.00 and LRD210, 000.

At the same time, the Deputy DEA boss pointed out that another suspect identified as George at Bo- Waterside was arrested with about 45 kilograms of marijuana while the suspects fled the scene.

Mr. Sarkor disclosed that in Grand Gedeh County on the 11 of September 2018 another 39 year old Liberian identified as Elijah Dweh from Billibo Town and Solo Kamara 37 year old from Bomi County were arrested with 10 tubes of heroin that weigh 100 grams and has a street value of about $ USD3500 and LRD 525.000.00 while in Monserrado County more than 216.9 grams of heroin, 15 grams of marijuana, value at $USD157,500.00 was arrested at the Iron gate by officers of the DEA.

The DEA Operations boss concluded that following the arrest, some of the suspects have been investigated, charged and sent to court while other are currently pending court trial.