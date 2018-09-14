South Africa: Don't Panic About Zuma's Second Coming

analysis

The last week or so has been dominated by political talk around a newly active former President Jacob Zuma. To many it was apparent that he was getting restless and preparing for a comeback of sorts. To others, he was just out to get and politically damage President Cyril Ramaphosa.

While some of the politics around this can be fairly murky, surely there are definite limitations to what is possible for Zuma to achieve. It is also important to determine the real motivation for his actions, and to work out what he, and those around him, are hoping to accomplish. Still, surely the biggest check on any success he may have lies with the electorate, and its feelings towards him.

The first part of this political week was dominated by the fallout from the publication by the Sunday Times of a photograph showing former president Jacob Zuma meeting with ANC Secretary-General Ace Magashule, former North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo and ANC Women's League Secretary-General Meokgo Matuba.

First came the wild and improbable claim of Trumpian proportions: there was...