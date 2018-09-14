South Africa: Armed Robber Killed in Shootout

press release

eThekwini Inner North Cluster members were conducting an operation at C Section in KwaMashu last night aimed at eradicating serious and violent crimes, when they spotted a vehicle that was stolen from Eagle Hill in Yellowwood Park earlier on the day. Police instructed the four occupants in the vehicle to stop but they sped off whilst firing shots at police. Police officers returned fire and a 35-year-old suspect was fatally shot whilst three suspects managed to flee during the shooting.

Police recovered a revolver with its serial number filed off at the scene. Cases of attempted murder, possession of unlicensed firearm and an inquest were opened at KwaMashu police station. It is alleged that the suspects had allegedly accosted the homeowner in Eagle Hill, Yellowwood Park and robbed him of a television set as well as his vehicle at gunpoint. They then fled in their getaway vehicle as well as the victim's vehicle. A case of robbery was opened at Montclair police station. Whilst members of the Durban K9 Unit were searching for the suspects in the early hours of this morning, they came across a 33-year-old suspect at Siyanda area who was in possession of a pistol with 12 rounds of ammunition. The firearm had its serial number filed off and the suspect was charged for possession of unlicensed firearm and ammunition. He is appearing the Ntuzuma Magistrates Court today.

Another police operation led to the arrest of three suspects and the seizure of two firearms with 23 rounds of ammunition by police officers from the King Cetshwayo Cluster. At Mahume Reserve in Esikhaleni, a 27-year-old suspect was arrested and charged for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition after he was found with a R4 rifle and 20 rounds of ammunition in his possession. Police then proceeded to Bhekizwe Reserve where they arrested a 29-year-old suspect who was found in possession of an unlicensed pistol. In Kwandaya Reserve, a 21-year-old suspect was found with a toy gun and three rounds of ammunition in his possession. He was arrested and charged for unlawful possession of ammunition. All three suspects are appearing in the Esikhawini Magistrates Court today.