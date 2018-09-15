15 September 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Omtatah in Court to Contest New Police Structure and Uniform

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — Activist Okiya Omtatah has filed a petition in court challenging the new police structure and uniform unveiled yesterday by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The activist wants orders prohibiting implementation of the directives given by President Kenyatta pending determination of the suit, while arguing that they are in violation of several provisions of the Constitution.

He argues that the change of uniforms, rebranding of colleges and rebranding of colleges and introduction of housing allowances of junior officers are untenable

In the new changes, functions of the Regular and Administration Police have been integrated, their uniforms changed and commanders' titles re-named and others scrapped in a bold step to cement the reforms that started in 2010 when the new constitution was promulgated.

Under the new structure, 39,680 regular police officers and 24,572 Administration Police officers will work under a new unit known as the General Duty Officers and will be under the command of the Kenya Police Deputy Inspector General.

