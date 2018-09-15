Police have nabbed three alleged cash-in-transit robbers mere hours after they attacked a pension payout point in Lady Frere in the Eastern Cape.

The assailants targeted the Zingqitu Administration in Glen Grey on Friday when they threatened pensioners at gunpoint and forced them lie down.

"They then confronted the security officers that were preparing money for the pension payout. The suspects overpowered the security officers and fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money," police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili said on Saturday.

She said a multidisciplinary team comprising various units including the K9 Unit and Airwing were alerted as part of a "72-hour Activation Plan" to hunt down the suspects.

"The team cordoned off the area and with the assistance of the Airwing, three suspects were arrested and undisclosed amount of money, two firearms and a vehicle believed to have been used as a getaway car were recovered."

National Police Commissioner General Khehla Sitole commended the swift reaction and implementation of the action plan.

"Armed robberies are crimes that instil fear in our communities. I am happy that the alleged perpetrators of this incident that sought to rob the vulnerable members of our communities of their livelihood will be facing the full might of the law," said Sitole.

