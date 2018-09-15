15 September 2018

News24Wire (Cape Town)

South Africa: Hawks Arrest 7 Alleged Illegal Miners

Various authorities including the Hawks on Saturday bust seven alleged illegal miners in Ellerton at a rehabilitated mine in the Hlaniki village.

Hawks spokesperson Captain Matimba Maluleke said the joint operation which included Crime Intelligence, Public Order Police and Department for Mineral Resource saw almost 89 bags of gold bearing material seized.

"The operation comes hot off the heels of two similar actions conducted in March and May this year where about 45 suspects were arrested for alleged illegal mining and for unlawful possession of unwrought precious metal."

Maluleke said the seven suspects, aged between 26 and 60, were are expected to appear at Giyani Magistrate's Court on Monday for contravening the Precious Metal Act, illegal mining and unlawful possession of unwrought metal.

