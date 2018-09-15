15 September 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Kizito Mihigo, Victoire Ingabire Get Presidential Pardon

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: UDF-Inkingi
Rwandan opposition politician Victoire Ingabire (file photo).

President Paul Kagame on Friday exercised his prerogative of mercy to grant early release to over 2,000 inmates convicted for various crimes.

Among the convicts that benefited from the clemency include musician Kizito Mihigo who had been serving a 10-year sentence after he was convicted for a litany of charges.

According to a government statement released by the Ministry of Justice, another convict who benefitted from the clemency is Victoire Ingabire, who has been in detention since 2010.

“Among (those released) are Mr Kizito Mihigo and Ms Victoire Ingabire Umuhoza, the remainder of whose sentences were commuted by Presidential prerogative following their most recent applications for clemency in June this year “ reads part of the statement published by the Ministry of Justice.

In total, the beneficiaries to the clemency are  2,140 convicts from different parts of the country, majority of whom from Huye District, where 484 got early release.

Ingabire had in 2013 had her conviction upheld on appeal by Supreme Court, which saw her lower court eight-year sentence increased to 15 years in prison.

Arrested in 2010, Ingabire was convicted for  inciting the masses to revolt against the government, forming armed groups to destabilise the country, and minimising the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Ingabire was convicted on evidence, including some furnished to Rwandan judicial authorities by the Dutch government, attesting to the fact that she was fundraising for FDLR, a terror group linked to the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

She had for many years lived in The Netherlands, where she had been naturalised a citizen.

On his part, Mihigo was in February 2015 convicted to 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to crimes including conspiracy to murder President Paul Kagame and other top leaders of the country.

Articles 245 and 246 of the Code of Criminal Procedure provide for the release on parole of a convict who has served at least one-third of a sentence of less than 5 years, or two-thirds of a sentence greater than 5 years (or at least 20 years in the case of a life sentence), provided at least one of the different conditions stipulated under the law are met.

Distribution of convicts to benefit from early release:

·      Bugesera: 23
·      Nyarugenge: 447
·      Musanze: 149
·      Gicumbi: 65
·      Nyanza: 63
·      Rubavu: 158
·      Rwamagana: 455
·      Nyagatare: 24
·      Huye: 484
·      Muhanga: 207
·      Ngoma: 35
·      Rusizi: 7
·      Nyamagabe: 23

Rwanda

Africans Live A Decade Longer Than in 1990, But...

The level of human development in Sub-Saharan Africa, judged by how long people live for, how well they are educated and… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.