15 September 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Senate Readies Delegates to Mediate Between Federal States and Central Govt

The Upper House of the Federal Parliament of Somalia has issued a list of delegations planned to send to the regional administrations for mediation in the rift between and federal states and central government.

A statement with the signature of the Chairperson of the Senate Abdi Hashi Abdullahi confirmed that the House is sending five 10-member committee each for Federal State.

The first list of the delegation heading to Puntland is led by Sen. Faroole, who has not been present at the recent sessions of the Upper House and is based in Garowe city

The delegation to be sent to Galmudug State is headed by the Sen. Abdi Hassan Awale Qeybdiid, while the delegation to the Southwest is chaired by Abdullahi Abdi Garun.

Senator Ahmed Hashi Mohamoud will lead the delegation to Kismayo, Jubbaland state, while the delegation to Hirshabelle will be spearheaded by Sen. Mohamed Hussein Rage.

