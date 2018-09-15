South Africa: Tears and Heartache At Miguel Louw Funeral

It was tears and heartache in Sydenham on Saturday as slain 9-year-old boy Miguel Louw was laid to rest after being found in Phoenix last week.

There was a large turnout in the Saint Anne's Church with people filling the room to capacity and many others standing outside.

Louw's funeral procession arrived just after 10:20 with eThekwini Metro Police and a small group of bikers leading.

Emotion immediately filled the church area with many breaking down into tears as a bagpiper loudly played.

As Louw's parents exited a luxury SUV that was part of the procession, it was clear they were overcome with pain.

"This is so sad, this is not something that should happen to a family or to such a young innocent child," one woman said before all fell silent inside the church.

Family comfort

Speaking on behalf of the family, Miguel's aunt Shireen Kell said the little boy would live on in memory.

"You will always be remembered in our hearts. You may be gone, but you are not forgotten. Angel has gained an angel."

Father Ndodana Tshuma called on the community to comfort the Louw family.

"I know Miguel is in heaven but pray for the family and our children and ourselves as parents and adults. I pray God may intervene."

He also called for calm from the Sydenham community.

"We must allow the law to take its course. I have been disappointed by the courts many times. I hope and pray that the law will take its course this time."

Life not in vein

Tshuma said forgiveness was "easier said than done".

"I know it's not easy to forgive, but it has been done. I am not saying there must be forgiveness for the person who perpetrated the crime. However, we must not hold onto to something that is eating us up and creating a monster in us."

He said that while Miguel's life was short, "it was not in vein".

"Look around and see how many lives he has touch. I don't think I could ever touch as many lives as he touched. His life speaks more than me or the media could ever speak. In his short life he has done a lot. Miguel completed his mission."

Miguel's body was found wearing a school uniform last Monday on Longbury Drive in Phoenix. The boy went missing on July 17 in Sydenham.

The only suspect in the matter 43-year-old Mohammed Ebrahim was released on R2 500 bail after evidence failed to link him to the kidnapping of the boy. He has however not left prison because he could not arrange bail.

Police Minister Bheki Cele said authorities were hoping to further charge him with the murder of the boy and challenge his bail.

Video footage allegedly shows Ebrahim buying Louw KFC near his school in Rippon Road in Sydenham.

However, it is not yet clear whether the boy entered a taxi with Ebrahim after visiting the KFC. He was arrested on July 28.

Police have not said whether any preliminary investigations could link Ebrahim to the body.

Police and a private security company had been chasing suspects in a business robbery when the body was discovered.

Source: News24