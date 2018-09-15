15 September 2018

South Africa: Kolisi Lauds Springboks' Courage and Belief

tIt has been 9 years since the Springboks last defeated the All Blacks in New Zealand (file photo).

Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has lauded the self-belief and courage of the team after the South Africans scored an epic victory over the All Blacks on Saturday in Wellington.

The Boks rallied back from 12-0 down to beat the world champions 36-34 in front of a capacity crowd at the Westpac Stadium in the Kiwi capital.

It was the most number of points the All Blacks have ever conceded in New Zealand and South Africa's first win in New Zealand since 2009.

Kolisi said the win was special, given the many in game challenges the team had to face during the match.

Both starting centres, Damian de Allende and Lukhanyo Am, left the field with shoulder injuries, while Willie le Roux (fullback) spent 10 minutes in the sin bin after he was yellow carded.

"We kept our focus and we really had belief," said Kolisi.

"We wanted to look each other in the eye and said we did the best that we could against the best team in the world.

"The boys did just that and I'm so proud of all of them. Coach Rassie and the other coaching staff did an excellent job to prepare us for this Test after we lost the previous two.

"It's a special win, a special day and I'm so proud of the guys and just glad we could make South Africa proud again."

Le Roux scored one of the Boks' five tries, while wing Aphiwe Dyantyi bagged a brace.

Hooker Malcolm Marx drove over from a lineout maul and replacement back Cheslin Kolbe scored his first try in the Bok jersey from an intercept.

Flyhalf Handre Pollard converted four of the tries and added a crucial penalty just before half time.

