Uganda: Five Killed in Mpigi Car Crash

Mpigi — At least five people died and one survived with injuries in an accident that occurred at Kibukuta swamp near Buwama Town Council in Mpigi District along the Kampala-Masaka highway on Saturday morning.

The accident that occurred at around 4am involved three vehicles; a trailer carrying cement from Kampala headed to Mbarara, a sand truck from Lwera wetland and a Canter carrying scrap from Nyendo town.

According to Mr Dusant Kibirige, an eyewitness, the Trailer registration number UBA 285Z/UAF 554J which was overtaking a bus, collided with a Canter registration number UAG 272U and the sand truck registration number UBB 273E that was following the canter.

Mr Richard Wabwire, the officer in charge of traffic police at Buwama Police Station blamed the accident on reckless driving.

"The driver of the trailer was reckless and he couldn't have caused this accident if he was respectful to other road users. But since he was not patient, God decided to punish him. You see, he's also dead," he said.

By press time, police had only identified some of the deceased as Kasoma (Canter driver), a resident of Kawempe in Wakiso District and his turn man Phillip Kasule Luzingo, a resident of Nyendo in Masaka district. Others are; Trailer's driver called Brian, a resident of Mbarara, his turn man Bogere and a sand track turn man whose name wasn't yet identified. They all died on spot.

Police together with residents used axe and other tools to remove bodies that were trapped in the wreckage of vehicles.

Mr Ssuubi Kamya, the survivor (sand truck driver) was taken to Buwama Health Center IV to receive medical attention while the bodies were taken to Gombe Hospital mortuary for post-mortem.

By press time Police was trying to remove the wreckage away as traffic paralyzed along the highway.