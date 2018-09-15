Somalia: Heavy Fighting Breaks Out in Afgoye Town, Outside Mogadishu

More details are emerging from a heavy gunfight between Al-Shabaab militants and Somali national army which flared up on Saturday morning in Afgoye district of Lower Shabelle region, south of Somalia.

The fighting came after Al Shabaab fighters ambushed on a military base in the town, especially in Bulo Fooli area, according to local residents, speaking to Radio Shabelle by phone.

Both sides are reported to have exchanged various types of weapons during the confrontation, although the casualty figures on both warring sides have not been established so far.

Independent reports say al-Shabaab militants entered the Afgoye district of Lower Shabelle region and seized parts of it before retreating later in the night. Local officials, however, denied these claims.

There is no word from the Al Shabaab regarding the attack and the subsequent fighting.

The situation has calmed down, as some of the locals reported.