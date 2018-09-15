15 September 2018

Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Somalia: Heavy Fighting Breaks Out in Afgoye Town, Outside Mogadishu

Tagged:

Related Topics

More details are emerging from a heavy gunfight between Al-Shabaab militants and Somali national army which flared up on Saturday morning in Afgoye district of Lower Shabelle region, south of Somalia.

The fighting came after Al Shabaab fighters ambushed on a military base in the town, especially in Bulo Fooli area, according to local residents, speaking to Radio Shabelle by phone.

Both sides are reported to have exchanged various types of weapons during the confrontation, although the casualty figures on both warring sides have not been established so far.

Independent reports say al-Shabaab militants entered the Afgoye district of Lower Shabelle region and seized parts of it before retreating later in the night. Local officials, however, denied these claims.

There is no word from the Al Shabaab regarding the attack and the subsequent fighting.

The situation has calmed down, as some of the locals reported.

Somalia

Recurrent Political Stand Off Derails Progress in Somalia, Says UN Envoy

The outgoing United Nations (UN), Michael Keating said a protracted wrangle in Somalia is complicating progress on… Read more »

Read the original article on Shabelle.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.