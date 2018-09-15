15 September 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Tough Law Against Prostitution in the Offing, Parliament Told

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Alex Malanga

Dodoma — The government has said a tough law to fight against prostitution are underway as the conduct remains illegal.

Deputy Home Affairs minister Hamad Masauni said on Friday, September 14, 2018, that the current laws were too light to discourage the malpractice.

He said when an owner of brothel was arrested by police for the first and second time, he is required to pay only Sh5,000 and Sh1,000 as fines respectively.

According to him, police will continue with operations aimed at identifying and arresting prostitutes.

He was responding to a question by Mr Maulid Mtulia (Kinondoni-CCM) who wanted to get updates on the operation launched earlier of arresting those involved in prostitution.

"I warn all men and women who engage in the practice to know that it's illegal and the government will continue with its operation," said Mr Masauni.

Tanzania

Tanzania Eyeing Compulsory Universal Healthcare Model

Tanzania is working on a model that will help ensure that every citizen enjoys health insurance. Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.