Tanzania: Tough Law Against Prostitution in the Offing, Parliament Told

Dodoma — The government has said a tough law to fight against prostitution are underway as the conduct remains illegal.

Deputy Home Affairs minister Hamad Masauni said on Friday, September 14, 2018, that the current laws were too light to discourage the malpractice.

He said when an owner of brothel was arrested by police for the first and second time, he is required to pay only Sh5,000 and Sh1,000 as fines respectively.

According to him, police will continue with operations aimed at identifying and arresting prostitutes.

He was responding to a question by Mr Maulid Mtulia (Kinondoni-CCM) who wanted to get updates on the operation launched earlier of arresting those involved in prostitution.

"I warn all men and women who engage in the practice to know that it's illegal and the government will continue with its operation," said Mr Masauni.