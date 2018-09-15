15 September 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Done Deal - Tanzania's First Flyover Opened

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Janeth Mesomapya

The long awaited Tanzania's first flyover is completed, Daily News can authoritatively reveal.

Since Saturday morning, vehicle have been seen, for the first time, passing over the bridge that aimed to reduce congestion in the Dar es Salaam .

Minister of Works, Transport and Communication Professor Makame Mbarawa said on his Twitter post, on June 6 that the flyover will be completed and launched in September, this year, a dream that seems to come true.

The project worth 95bn/- has been implemented by Japanese companies Oriental Consultans Global and Eight Japan Engineering Consultants.

Officiating the construction of the project in April 26, ......., President John Magufuli said the flyover project aimed at reducing traffic jams in the city.

The construction has been supervised by the government of Japan and Tanzania.

Tanzania

Tanzania Eyeing Compulsory Universal Healthcare Model

Tanzania is working on a model that will help ensure that every citizen enjoys health insurance. Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.