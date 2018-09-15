The long awaited Tanzania's first flyover is completed, Daily News can authoritatively reveal.

Since Saturday morning, vehicle have been seen, for the first time, passing over the bridge that aimed to reduce congestion in the Dar es Salaam .

Minister of Works, Transport and Communication Professor Makame Mbarawa said on his Twitter post, on June 6 that the flyover will be completed and launched in September, this year, a dream that seems to come true.

The project worth 95bn/- has been implemented by Japanese companies Oriental Consultans Global and Eight Japan Engineering Consultants.

Officiating the construction of the project in April 26, ......., President John Magufuli said the flyover project aimed at reducing traffic jams in the city.

The construction has been supervised by the government of Japan and Tanzania.