South Africa: Manhunt Launched for Four-Year-Old Child Following a Hijacking

Police have launched a manhunt for a four-year-old girl after four men hijacked her father on Saturday morning in New Germany, KwaZulu-Natal, driving off with her still in the car.

The 45-year-old and his daughter were in his VW Golf at a traffic light on the corner of Dinkelman and Shepstone Roads when four men accosted him with a firearm, police said.

"They allegedly forced him out of his vehicle and sped off with his daughter inside," said police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele.

By Saturday afternoon, the child was still missing, with police continuing the search, said Mbele.

A case of car hijacking was been opened at the Pinetown police station.

