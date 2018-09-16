16 September 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Kipchoge Smashes Marathon World Record

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Denis Barthel /Wikpedia
Eliud Kipchoge in the 2015 Berlin Marathon (file photo).
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Eliud Kipchoge ran the race of his life on Sunday morning smashing Dennis Kimetto's four-year old World Record enroute to winning the Berlin Marathon running in a time of 2:01:39.

The 33-year old who came eight seconds close to breaking the 2:02:57 mark at the London Marathon in 2016 ran a race against the clock almost the entire race becoming the first man ever to run the marathon under two hours and two minutes, as he achieved a target he had longed for.

An ecstatic Kipchoge cut the tape with glee and excitement written all over his face, thumping his chest with both arms and letting out a scream that told just half the story of how much the record meant for him.

The Olympic Marathon champion led a Kenyan 1-2-3 sweep of the podium, youngster Amos Kipruto coming second on his birthday in a time of 2:06:24 while former World record holder Wilson Kipsang finished third in 2:06:48

-

More on This

Eliud Kipchoge - I Can Still Break the World Record

Three-time London Marathon champion Eliud Kipchoge is still confident of breaking the world record before he calls time… Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.