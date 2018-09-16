Uganda: Kampala to Be Smart, Safe City in 9 Months - Museveni

Entebbe — President Yoweri Museveni has said that Kampala will be a safe city within nine months as government moves to implement the elements of a smart and safe city solution for Uganda.

This was part of President Museveni's national address on the state of security from state house Entebbe Saturday evening. He said that Kampala will be a different city, will be safe, cleaner and smarter.

The safe and smart city solution is a single unified network security platform with complete visibility, where all stakeholders, across function, department or location, work from a common operation picture for improved response, with advanced situational awareness and improved incidence management.

President Museveni says machines are cheaper than human beings and adds that the Government will rely on human beings for a short time then scale down the number human beings manning security.

He says when one visits cities like London, there is more use of technology compared to reliance on human security.

He said he is annoyed by the killing of innocent Ugandans, adding that having fought criminality with limited means, with advanced technology, this will be history.

Museveni's statement comes at the climax of insecurity in the country characterized by assassinations. Barely two weeks ago Former Buyende District Police Commander Muhammad Kirumira was gunned down alongside a woman Resty Nalinya from his home area in Bulenga, in Wakiso district.

There has been several other similar killings in the country including the brutal assassination of Ibrahim Abiriga, the Arua Municipality MP and his brother Saidi Kongo, former Police Spokesperson Andrew Felix Kawesi, Prosecutor Joan Kagezi, and different Sheikhs in the country.

The President also reiterated the need to expedite his 10 point security program of installation of cameras, finger printing of guns, use of drones, ensuring no hoodies for motorbike riders, installing tracking devices on motor vehicles and motorbikes among others.